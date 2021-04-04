Diallo registered 14 points (5-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and an assist across 24 minutes off the bench in Saturday's loss against the Knicks.

Diallo was one of the Pistons' few decent performers in this 44-point blowout loss. The athletic wing has certainly made an impact off the bench for Detroit since joining the team four games ago. He has scored at least 14 points in three of those contests and has played over 20 minutes in three games in a row, meaning he's quite likely to be one of the team's first players off the bench on most nights.