Diallo finished Sunday's 122-112 loss to the Grizzlies with 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-2 FT), one rebound and one assist in 12 minutes.

Diallo scored 10 points for the second time in four games, but he's done so only six times over 23 contests so far this season. The Kentucky product saw fewer minutes than usual Sunday, but he typically logs between 15-to-20 minutes per night off the bench behind Bojan Bogdanovic, Saddiq Bey, Alec Burks and Rodney McGruder.