Diallo posted six points (2-4 FG, 2-2 FT) and two rebounds in 18 minutes during Friday's 113-111 loss to the Nets.

The 22-year-old saw his first action since Feb. 24 and played 18 minutes in his Pistons debut. Before Friday's game, Diallo was averaging 11.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.0 steals in 32 games this season. The Kentucky product figures to be a key rebuilding piece for the Pistons and should get plenty of run the rest of the way.