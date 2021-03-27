Diallo (hamstring) posted six points (2-4 FG, 2-2 FT) and two rebounds across 19 minutes during Friday's 113-111 loss to the Nets.

After being acquired from Oklahoma City on March 12, Diallo still need two weeks to move past a lingering hamstring injury before the Pistons cleared the 22-year-old to make his team debut. Prior to being traded, Diallo averaged 11.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.0 steals in 23.8 minutes per game, and he could be in line for a similar level of opportunity for a rebuilding Detroit team. Expect his minutes to pick up slightly once he's fully ramped up.