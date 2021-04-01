Diallo went for 19 points (7-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3), seven rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 26 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's loss to the Blazers.

He's scored 19 in back-to-back outings, marking the 22-year-old's two best offensive performances since he netted 20 points back on Feb. 8 as a member of the Thunder. Diallo looks set to see major minutes down the stretch for the rebuilding Pistons, making him an appealing fantasy add in leagues where he's still available.