Diallo posted 19 points (6-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, two blocked shots and a steal across 27 minutes in Monday's 118-104 win over the Raptors.

Diallo has already shown what he can do as a starter for the Thunder, and his presence provides a two-way spark that fits the Pistons' scheme well. Monday's double-double could be the first of many for Diallo as the team begins to give their young players more time.