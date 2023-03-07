Diallo suffered a Grade-2 ankle sprain and will be re-evaluated in 3-to-4 weeks, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.

Diallo departed early Monday and was initially ruled out for Tuesday's game, but an additional MRI revealed a more severe sprain. Depending on the length of his absence, Diallo may have played his final game of the 2022-23 season. If so, he'll end the year averaging 9.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists over 17.8 minutes per game and will head into the offseason slated for free agency.