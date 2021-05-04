Diallo (knee) will start Tuesday's game against Charlotte, Sam Perley of Hornets.com reports.
Diallo was a game-time call, but he's been given the green light after going through shootaround without issue. He'll start for the second straight game with most of the Pistons' regulars resting.
