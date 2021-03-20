site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Pistons' Hamidou Diallo: Still out Sunday
Diallo (groin) is out Sunday against the Bulls.
A right groin strain continues to prevent Diallo from making his Pistons debut. His next chance to do so is Wednesday against the Pacers.
