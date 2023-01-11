Diallo totaled 14 points (6-9 FG, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and two steals over 25 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 147-116 loss to the 76ers.

The 24-year-old wing was one of seven different Pistons to score in double digits, while his eight boards led the club and tied his season high. Diallo is getting consistent run lately due to all of Detroit's injuries, seeing double-digit minutes in 10 straight games, and he's responded by averaging 10.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.0 assists while shooting a stunning 63.6 percent from the floor.