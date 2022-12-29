Diallo amassed 11 points (4-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds and one assist over 14 minutes before getting ejected from Wednesday's 121-101 win over the Magic.

An altercation between Moritz Wagner and Killian Hayes in the second quarter turned into a bench-clearing scrum, and Diallo was assessed two technical fouls for his actions during the scuffle. The 24-year-old had been working his way back into the Pistons' rotation, seeing double-digit minutes in four straight games with solid per-minute production, but that momentum figures to be halted by a suspension from the league.