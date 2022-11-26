Diallo (illness) will suit up for Friday's game against the Suns.

Diallo has averaged just 15.1 minutes per game so far, however, he will be in line for significantly more minutes considering Cade Cunningham (leg), Jaden Ivey (knee), Cory Joseph (illness and Saddiq Bey (ankle) are all out Friday. Diallo has streaming appeal for as long as the Pistons remain injury plagued.