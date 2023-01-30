Diallo has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Mavericks due to a non-COVID-19-related illness.
Diallo has been productive on both ends of the court recently, averaging 13.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.8 steals in 20.3 minutes per game over his last four appearances. Saddiq Bey and Alec Burks are candidates to see increased playing time during Monday's matchup.
