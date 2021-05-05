Diallo will not play Thursday against Memphis due to personal reasons.

The nature of Diallo's absence is unclear, but he's one of eight Pistons players who have already been ruled out of Thursday's contest. Diallo was coming off of perhaps the best game of his NBA career Tuesday against Charlotte, when he posted 35 points, seven rebounds and one block in 40 minutes of action. With Josh Jackson (tooth), Cory Joseph (ankle), Wayne Ellington (calf) and Dennis Smith Jr. (knee) among the teammates sidelined, Detroit will have to dig deep to find backcourt depth Thursday.