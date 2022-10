Diallo (quadriceps) won't play in Tuesday's preseason contest against the Thunder, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Pistons head coach Dwane Casey said Diallo is still "gimpy," but if it were a regular season game, he'd probably play. Casey's comments are certainly encouraging and suggest Diallo will be available for the team's season opener against the Magic on Oct. 19. Still, it's unclear if he'll play in Thursday's preseason finale.