Diallo (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Wizards.

Diallo left Monday's loss to Portland early due to an ankle sprain and will sit out the second half of the Pistons' back-to-back set Tuesday. Killian Hayes (hand) and Alec Burks (foot) are also out, leaving Cory Joseph, Rodney McGruder and R.J. Hampton as candidates for increased roles versus Washington.