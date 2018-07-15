Pistons' Henry Ellenson: Another team-high scoring effort Sunday

Ellenson posted 22 points (5-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 10-11 FT), five assists, four rebounds and one steal across 32 minutes during the Pistons' 101-78 loss to the Lakers in a Las Vegas Summer League quarterfinal-round game Sunday.

Ellenson paced the Pistons in scoring for the second straight day, although his shooting percentage took a serious dive Sunday. To his credit, however, the floor-spacing big man remained aggressive despite his struggles, capping off a strong summer league tenure in fine fashion. Ellenson will now look to carry over his Vegas success into training camp and preseason.