Pistons' Henry Ellenson: Assigned to Drive

Ellenson was assigned to the G League's Grand Rapids Drive on Friday, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.

Ellenson hasn't seen the floor in almost two months due to a sprained ankle, but he was recently removed from the team's injury report. The 22-year-old may now get an opportunity in the G League to see some on-court action for the first time since early December.

