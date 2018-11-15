Pistons' Henry Ellenson: Assigned to G League

Ellenson was assigned to the Grand Rapids Drive of the G League on Thursday, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Ellenson was recalled earlier in the week, but with the Pistons off until Monday and the Drive having back-to-back games this weekend, the former Marquette standout will get some extra run on Friday and Saturday in the G League.

