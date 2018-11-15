Pistons' Henry Ellenson: Assigned to G League
Ellenson was assigned to the Grand Rapids Drive of the G League on Thursday, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
Ellenson was recalled earlier in the week, but with the Pistons off until Monday and the Drive having back-to-back games this weekend, the former Marquette standout will get some extra run on Friday and Saturday in the G League.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...