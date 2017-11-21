Pistons' Henry Ellenson: Assigned to G League

The Pistons assigned Ellenson to the G League's Grand Rapids Drive on Tuesday, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.

Ellenson played 12 minutes for the Pistons in Monday's 116-88 loss to the Cavaliers, finishing with six points (2-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one steal. With the Pistons off the schedule until Friday, Ellenson is expected to suit up for Grand Rapids on Tuesday against the Oklahoma City Blue before rejoining the NBA team.