Pistons' Henry Ellenson: Can't find bottom of net
Ellenson finished with seven points (3-17 FG, 1-7 3Pt), seven rebounds, two steals and an assist across 25 minutes during Wednesday's 64-59 summer league win over Minnesota.
Ellenson, a third-year big out of Marquette, hasn't been shy about firing away during summer league. But, the shots aren't falling. Across three games, Ellenson is 13-for-50 (26.0) percent from the field and 3-for-22 (13.6 percent) from distance. Ellenson has played just 475 minutes for the Pistons during his career and is continuing to work things out for a third year of summer league, which is generally not a good sign.
