Pistons' Henry Ellenson: Could return Friday
Ellenson (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Heat.
Ellenson has missed significant time while on the mend from a left ankle sprain (out since Dec. 10), but it appears he's on the brink of a return. A decision on his availability likely won't be made until closer to tipoff, although even if he is cleared to play, he'll likley be held to a minutes restriction given his lengthy absence.
More News
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...