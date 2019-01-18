Pistons' Henry Ellenson: Could return Friday

Ellenson (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Heat.

Ellenson has missed significant time while on the mend from a left ankle sprain (out since Dec. 10), but it appears he's on the brink of a return. A decision on his availability likely won't be made until closer to tipoff, although even if he is cleared to play, he'll likley be held to a minutes restriction given his lengthy absence.

