Pistons' Henry Ellenson: Dominates G League competition

Ellenson accounted for 29 points, 15 rebounds, two assists and two blocks over 36 minutes during Saturday's game against Windy City.

Ellenson led the Drive in minutes Saturday and seems to have asserted himself as one of the team's go-to options. While he deserves to be rostered in most G League formats, he's expected to spend considerable time with the Pistons throughout the season.

More News
Our Latest Stories