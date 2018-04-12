Pistons' Henry Ellenson: Double-doubles in Wednesday's thumping

Ellenson compiled 14 points (5-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 119-87 victory over the Bulls.

Ellenson saw additional playing time with a number of starters on the sidelines, producing his first double-double of the season. While he does possess some upside, his role is certainly far from secure no matter who is coaching the Pistons next season.

