Pistons' Henry Ellenson: Expects to play in summer league
Ellenson is expected to play with the Pistons' summer league team, Vince Ellis of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Ellenson struggled to find much run with the Pistons in his second NBA season, seeing just 8.7 minutes per game across 38 contests. That was likely due to Ellenson's struggles defensively, which will need to improve drastically this summer in order to earn the big man a regular role in the rotation. He'll head to summer league in an attempt to further that development and show the coaching staff he's capable of improving his overall game.
More News
-
Pistons' Henry Ellenson: Sees 38 games•
-
Pistons' Henry Ellenson: Double-doubles in Wednesday's thumping•
-
Pistons' Henry Ellenson: Highest scoring total in six months•
-
Pistons' Henry Ellenson: Set for increased role•
-
Pistons' Henry Ellenson: Recalled from G League•
-
Pistons' Henry Ellenson: Assigned to G League•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....