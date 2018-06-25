Pistons' Henry Ellenson: Expects to play in summer league

Ellenson is expected to play with the Pistons' summer league team, Vince Ellis of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Ellenson struggled to find much run with the Pistons in his second NBA season, seeing just 8.7 minutes per game across 38 contests. That was likely due to Ellenson's struggles defensively, which will need to improve drastically this summer in order to earn the big man a regular role in the rotation. He'll head to summer league in an attempt to further that development and show the coaching staff he's capable of improving his overall game.