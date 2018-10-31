Pistons' Henry Ellenson: Has option declined

Ellenson had his fourth-year option declined Tuesday, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

The 18th overall pick in 2016, Ellenson has failed to make an impact for the Pistons. He's appeared in 58 career games, posting career averages of 3.8 points and 2.2 rebounds across 8.3 minutes. Ellenson will become an unrestricted free agent next summer.

