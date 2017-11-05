Pistons' Henry Ellenson: Headed to G League squad
Ellenson was assigned to the G League's Grand Rapids Drive on Sunday, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
The Pistons are off the schedule until Wednesday, so Ellenson and Luke Kennard will make brief cameos in the G League to pick up minutes, which aren't plentiful for either at the NBA level. Though he has a pair of double-digit scoring games on his season log, Ellenson hasn't left the bench in five of the Pistons' contests and has been limited to fewer than 10 minutes in two of his five appearances.
