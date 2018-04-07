Pistons' Henry Ellenson: Highest scoring total in six months

Ellenson recorded 11 points (4-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and five rebounds over 18 minutes of action during the Pistons' 113-106 win over the visiting Mavericks on Friday.

Ellenson's 11 points on 40 percent shooing Friday were the most he has scored since the fifth game of the season, in which he dropped 14 points on the Timberwolves. In his last five games, the former Marquette standout has seen his minutes increase considerably by almost 10 more minutes per contest. Currently, Ellenson is averaging 3.1 points and 1.9 rebounds across 35 games played in his second NBA season.