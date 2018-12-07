Pistons' Henry Ellenson: In uniform Friday
Ellenson (nose) has been recalled from the G League and is available Friday against the 76ers, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
Ellenson has bounced back and forth between the NBA and the G League all season, though he's played just eight minutes with the pistons. It doesn't seem as if he'll see significant run anytime soon.
