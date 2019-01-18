Pistons' Henry Ellenson: Inactive vs. Heat
Ellenson (ankle) won't play Friday against Miami, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
Ellenson was listed as questionable, but his sprained left ankle evidently doesn't feel healthy enough to give it a go. His next chance to get back out on the court will come Saturday against the Kings.
More News
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...