Pistons' Henry Ellenson: Lackluster performance Tuesday
Ellenson produced just four points, two rebounds, and one steal in 18 minutes during Wednesday's 97-91 preseason victory over Oklahoma City.
Ellenson was moved into the starting lineup for the resting Blake Griffin but failed to deliver from both a fantasy and reality perspective. Despite being given the starting nod, things do not bode well for the third-year man out of Marquette and he will only hold value in the deepest of formats.
