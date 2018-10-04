Pistons' Henry Ellenson: Lackluster performance Tuesday

Ellenson produced just four points, two rebounds, and one steal in 18 minutes during Wednesday's 97-91 preseason victory over Oklahoma City.

Ellenson was moved into the starting lineup for the resting Blake Griffin but failed to deliver from both a fantasy and reality perspective. Despite being given the starting nod, things do not bode well for the third-year man out of Marquette and he will only hold value in the deepest of formats.