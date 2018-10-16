Pistons' Henry Ellenson: Looks to be out of rotation
Ellenson is not expected to be in the regular rotation to begin the season, the Detroit Free Press reports.
Casey discussed his wing and big man rotation after Monday's practice and implied that Ellenson, a former first-round pick, likely won't see significant minutes. The Marquette product has struggled to find his footing in Detroit since entering the league in 2016, and he played only 10 combined minutes over the team's final three preseason contests. Expect the combination of Stanley Johnson, Glenn Robinson III and Jon Leuer to handle the bulk of the minutes at power forward when Blake Griffin rests. "With either Glenn at the four or Stanley at the four, we may give up a little rebounding but they've got to guard our guys at the other end, whether it's shooting or attacking the rim," Casey said. "We have to be versatile and be ready for today's NBA."
