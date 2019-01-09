Pistons' Henry Ellenson: Missing another game
Ellenson (ankle) is listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Lakers.
The Pistons haven't offered a concrete timeline for Ellenson's return from a left ankle sprain, an injury that has sidelined him since mid-December. Expect him to remain out for the second half of the back-to-back set Thursday in Sacramento and likely additional contests to follow.
