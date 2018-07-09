Pistons' Henry Ellenson: Notches double-double in win
Ellenson had 13 points (5-12 FG, 1-5 3PT, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists and two steals in Monday's summer league win over the Pelicans.
The Pistons have been handing the reins over to Ellenson on the offensive end, the Marquette product has embraced the increased responsibility, though he hasn't played overly efficient basketball. Ellenson shot just 5-of-21 from the field in Saturday's loss to Memphis, and he committed six turnovers in 26 minutes Monday.
