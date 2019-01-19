Pistons' Henry Ellenson: Off injury report

Ellenson (ankle) is off the injury report for Saturday's game against the Kings.

Ellenson hasn't played since Dec. 10 due to an ankle injury, but it seems the big man will have the opportunity to step back on the floor Saturday. His presence is especially important, as Andre Drummond is set to miss the contest due to a concussion suffered Friday.

