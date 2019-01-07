Pistons' Henry Ellenson: Out again Monday
Ellenson (ankle) is out Tuesday against the Spurs, Matt Schoch of Locked On Pistons reports.
Out since mid-December with a left ankle sprain, Ellenson will be missing his 13th straight game as he continues to nurse his lingering injury. There currently isn't a set timetable for his return; the Marquette product is considered day-to-day moving forward.
