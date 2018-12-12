Pistons' Henry Ellenson: Out two weeks
Ellenson, who has a sprained ankle, will be re-evaluated in two weeks, Vincent Ellis of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Ellenson has been spending time in the G League, which is where he presumably suffered his sprained ankle. Considering his minimal role in the rotation, the absence should affect the Pistons much.
