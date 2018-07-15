Pistons' Henry Ellenson: Paces team in scoring Saturday
Ellenson poured in 21 points (7-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT) and added five rebounds and three assists across 32 minutes during the Pistons' 72-66 win over the Cavaliers in a Las Vegas Summer League contest Saturday.
Ellenson had a rough shooting night last Wednesday while draining only three of 17 shots against Minnesota, but he was much sharper Saturday, adding to what has been a strong summer league resume overall. The third-year big man is now averaging 14.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.2 steals across 30.4 minutes over five games, perhaps giving him some momentum as he heads into his fourth training camp with the Pistons.
