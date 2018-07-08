Pistons' Henry Ellenson: Provides rough 15 points
Ellenson scored a team-high 15 points (5-21 FG, 1-10 3Pt, 4-6 FT) to go along with seven rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block across 34 minutes during Saturday's 73-70 summer league loss to the Grizzlies.
Though he led the team in scoring, Ellenson was bricking from beyond the arc and even had seven turnovers. This season marks Ellenson's third try at summer league, which is generally not a great sign for developing players. The former 18th overall pick out of Marquette played just 329 minutes last season, and is unlikely to move up on the depth chart if performances like this continue.
