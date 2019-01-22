Pistons' Henry Ellenson: Questionable vs. Pelicans
Ellenson will be a game-time decision for Wednesday's game against New Orleans due to left ankle soreness.
Ellenson hasn't taken the floor since Dec. 10, missing 21 straight contests due to an ankle injury. However, he appears to have a shot to return after being tagged as a game-time decision. Expect more clarity surrounding Ellenson's availability closer to tip.
