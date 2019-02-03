Pistons' Henry Ellenson: Recalled from G League
Ellenson was recalled from the G League, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
Ellenson will rejoin the Pistons on Sunday and will be available to play in Monday's matchup versus the Nuggets if called upon. The Marquette product has played in only two games so far with the Pistons this year, averaging 12.5 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...