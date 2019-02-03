Pistons' Henry Ellenson: Recalled from G League

Ellenson was recalled from the G League, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Ellenson will rejoin the Pistons on Sunday and will be available to play in Monday's matchup versus the Nuggets if called upon. The Marquette product has played in only two games so far with the Pistons this year, averaging 12.5 minutes per contest.

