Pistons' Henry Ellenson: Recalled from G League

The Pistons recalled Ellenson from the G League's Grand Rapids Drive on Wednesday, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.

Since the Pistons are off the schedule until Friday against the Thunder, the team sent Ellenson to the G League on Tuesday for a tune-up game. The second-year forward had a productive outing for Grand Rapids in a 122-112 loss to the Oklahoma City Blue, producing 31 points (9-19 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 11-12 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 44 minutes.