Pistons' Henry Ellenson: Recalled Sunday
Ellenson was recalled from the G League on Sunday, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
This is already the third time this season that Elleson has been sent down and then recalled later from the G League. The former Marquette star has been tearing it up in the G League but can't seem to get any minutes with the Pistons currently.
More News
-
Pistons' Henry Ellenson: Sent back to G League•
-
Pistons' Henry Ellenson: Dominates G League competition•
-
Pistons' Henry Ellenson: Sent to G League•
-
Pistons' Henry Ellenson: Has option declined•
-
Pistons' Henry Ellenson: Looks to be out of rotation•
-
Pistons' Henry Ellenson: Scores 11 points in Friday's loss•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?