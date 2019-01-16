Pistons' Henry Ellenson: Remains out
Ellenson (ankle) is listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Magic.
Ellenson is still battling an ankle injury that has kept him sidelined since Dec. 12 and is set to miss an 18th straight game as a result. His next chance to suit up comes Friday against the Heat.
