Pistons' Henry Ellenson: Removed from injury report
Ellenson (ankle) isn't listed on the Pistons' injury report ahead of Friday's game against the Mavericks.
Ellenson had previously been labeled as questionable ahead of the Pistons' most recent game Wednesday in New Orleans. The team didn't provide an update on his status prior to the contest, but Ellenson was ultimately inactive, either as a result of the injury or in a coach's decision. Ellenson is seemingly healthy at this juncture, but the 2016 first-round pick wasn't included in the rotation before suffering the injury and probably won't pick up meaningful playing time at any point this season.
More News
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 15
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...