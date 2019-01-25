Pistons' Henry Ellenson: Removed from injury report

Ellenson (ankle) isn't listed on the Pistons' injury report ahead of Friday's game against the Mavericks.

Ellenson had previously been labeled as questionable ahead of the Pistons' most recent game Wednesday in New Orleans. The team didn't provide an update on his status prior to the contest, but Ellenson was ultimately inactive, either as a result of the injury or in a coach's decision. Ellenson is seemingly healthy at this juncture, but the 2016 first-round pick wasn't included in the rotation before suffering the injury and probably won't pick up meaningful playing time at any point this season.