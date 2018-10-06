Pistons' Henry Ellenson: Scores 11 points in Friday's loss
Ellenson recorded 11 points (4-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, and three assists in 29 minutes during Friday's 117-93 loss to the Spurs.
Ellenson played well in a spot start at power forward with Blake Griffin (rest) receiving the night off. Through two seasons the 21-year-old forward has averaged 8.3 minutes per game in 57 appearances, but he has made strides in the G League and during the summers. As a result, it's possible this will be the first year in which Ellenson is a regular fixture in the team's rotation.
