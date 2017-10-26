Pistons' Henry Ellenson: Scores 14 points in Wednesday's win

Ellenson contributed 14 points (6-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt), five rebounds, and one assist in 21 minutes during Wednesday's 122-101 win over the Timberwolves.

Making his third appearance in five games, Ellenson was solid, matching his career high in made field goals. It was a little bit surprising to see him play so well in the season opener against the Hornets (13 points on five-of-10 shooting to go with four boards, one dime, and one steal in 16 minutes) only to find himself glued to the bench for two of the next three games, with the exception being a four-minute stint against the Knicks. Nevertheless, Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy is still figuring out his rotations, and Ellenson is making a strong case that he deserves a reliable role.