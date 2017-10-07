Pistons' Henry Ellenson: Scores 16 off bench Friday

Ellenson scored 16 points (6-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT) while adding three rebounds and two assists in 17 minutes off the bench during Friday's preseason win over the Hawks.

The 18th overall pick in the 2016 draft didn't see much NBA court time as a rookie, but he's showing signs of becoming the stretch four the Pistons thought they were getting when they selected him. Ellenson will still have trouble getting consistent minutes in the regular season in a frontcourt dominated by Andre Drummond, Jon Leuer and Tobias Harris, but if the second-year forward keeps draining threes, coach Stan Van Gundy will find a role for him.