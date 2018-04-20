Pistons' Henry Ellenson: Sees 38 games
Ellenson mustered 4.0 points, 2.1 rebounds and 0.5 assists across 38 games played with Detroit in 2017-18.
Ellenson finished the season strong as he scored in double figures in each of the last four games while recording a double-double at Chicago on Apr. 11. In addition, the former one-year standout at Marquette increased his free-throw and three-point shooting percentages this season to 86.2 and 33.3 percent respectively. Ellenson will be entering the final year of his rookie contract next season at a price tag of $1.9 million, with a team-option for 2019-20.
