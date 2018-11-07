Pistons' Henry Ellenson: Sent back to G League

The Pistons assigned Ellenson to the G League's Grand Rapids Drive on Wednesday, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

He'll be joined in Grand Rapids by rookie Khyri Thomas after both went unused in the Pistons' 120-115 overtime loss to the Heat on Tuesday. Neither player has been included in coach Dwane Casey's rotation this season and that seems unlikely to change in the foreseeable future.

More News
Our Latest Stories